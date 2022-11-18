Latest Info | Moscow PD: Surviving roommates arrived home just after 1 a.m.

Latest Update Sunday Nov. 27 | Moscow Police Department has provided new details into the deaths of four University of Idaho students.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Update at 5:15 p.m. of Nov. 27 -

The City of Moscow released new details Sunday night about the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Detectives now say the surviving roommates arrived home just after 1 a.m. 45 minutes later, victims Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle arrived at the home on King's Road. Now, thanks to new digital evidence collected by investigators, it's been revealed that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen arrived separately at 1:56 a.m.

In a press release, the city says that Moscow community members have uploaded over 488 digital media submissions to the FBI link regarding the investigation.

The city also noted the sense of fear in the community. Since the crime was committed, police have received 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 requests to check the welfare of loved ones. Officers are reminding residents in the area to call 911 before friends and family regarding unusual circumstances.

At this time, the city says no suspect has been identified and that only vetted information that does not compromise the investigation will be released to the public.

Investigators have determined that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a bar called The Corner Club at 202 N. Main Street, in downtown Moscow, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. At approximately 1:40 a.m., Kaylee and Madison were seen on video streamed on Twitch at a food truck called the “Grub Truck” at 318 S. Main Street and used Uber from downtown to arrive at their 1122 King Road residence at 1:45 a.m.

Investigators also learned that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were seen at a fraternity house on the University of Idaho Campus. By 1:45 a.m., Ethan and Xana are believed to have returned to the residence on King Road.

Newly Confirmed Information:

The four victims were likely asleep at the time of the attacks.

There were some defensive wounds found on parts of the victim's bodies.

Each victim was stabbed multiple times.

There were no signs of sexual assault.

Detectives do not believe two other roommates that were inside the home during the murders were involved in the attacks.

Detectives also do not believe a hooded male seen outside the food truck Kaylee and Madison visited that many have speculated online about was involved in the murders.

Reports that the victims were tied and gagged are not true.

As part of the investigation, detectives seized the contents of three dumpsters on King Road to locate possible evidence.

Detectives have checked with local businesses to see if a "fixed-blade knife" had recently been purchased.

Detectives are following up on over 500 tips submitted by community members. The Moscow Police Department states that nearly 40 interviews have been conducted in relation to the murder investigation. Altogether, there are nearly 130 members of law enforcement from three different agencies that are working to solve the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Moscow Police tip line at 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.