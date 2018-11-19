MERIDIAN — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Meridian this afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police Sgt. Kirk Grothaus, a trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of W. Waltman Lane and Meridian Road.

Grothaus says the suspect tried to elude the officer and fled to the end of a dead-end street. It was there that a physical fight between the trooper and the suspect occurred. The trooper discharged his gun, striking the man.

The trooper then performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.

Idaho State Police public information officer Tim Marsano says he does not know if the man had any warrants out for his arrest. Police have also not released whether the dead man had a gun or other weapon.

The trooper was not wearing a body camera, but his patrol car had a dash camera, according to ISP.

KTVB did get video from closer to the scene and saw a red motorcycle lying on the ground, with crime scene tape around it, but ISP will not give us a description of the vehicle involved.

Marsano says the officer was not injured.

Officials have not released the name of the man killed or the trooper.

West Waltman Lane was blocked off for several hours Monday night while police investigated. A forensics team was also called to the scene.

That area is a mix of industrial and residential buildings. The scene is north of Interstate 84 in Meridian, west of Meridian Road.

Neighbors who'd been waiting earlier in the evening were let through to their homes.

The investigation has been turned over to the Critical Incident Task Force, which is being led by the Boise Police Department.

