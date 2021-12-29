ISP: Fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Meridian

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash at I-84 mile marker 44 in Meridian.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on I-84 at mile marker 44 in Meridian.

ISP said a 67-year-old man was driving a 2005 Ford F150 and a 34-year-old man was driving a 2001 Ford F150 heading east on I-84 around 3:47 p.m., when the 2005 Ford slid off the road.

According to ISP's press release, the sliding vehicle went into the gore between the freeway and the on-ramp. The 2001 Ford then left the road and struck the 67-year-old man. ISP officials said the 67-year-old man had exited his vehicle before the 2001 vehicle struck him.

ISP said the 2001 Ford driven by the 34-year-old Boise man rolled after the impact.

The 67-year-old Boise man died at the scene, according to the press release.