ISP: Fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on I-84 at mile marker 44 in Meridian.
ISP said a 67-year-old man was driving a 2005 Ford F150 and a 34-year-old man was driving a 2001 Ford F150 heading east on I-84 around 3:47 p.m., when the 2005 Ford slid off the road.
According to ISP's press release, the sliding vehicle went into the gore between the freeway and the on-ramp. The 2001 Ford then left the road and struck the 67-year-old man. ISP officials said the 67-year-old man had exited his vehicle before the 2001 vehicle struck him.
ISP said the 2001 Ford driven by the 34-year-old Boise man rolled after the impact.
The 67-year-old Boise man died at the scene, according to the press release.
ISP said two lanes of I-84 were blocked for approximately two hours.