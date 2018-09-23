GARDEN CITY — Police in Garden City are searching for two suspects who held up a Jacksons Food Store at knifepoint early Sunday morning.

The robbery happened at about 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Glenwood and West Marigold streets.

According to police, two male suspects entered the store wearing hooded sweatshirts pulled tightly over the heads. One suspect showed a knife and demanded money from an employee behind the counter.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot, headed west along Marigold Street.

Police hope someone will recognize the suspects from two surveillance photos taken during the robbery. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is urged to call the Garden City Police Department at (208) 472-2950 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677).

Police are asking for the pubic's help in identifying two suspects who robbed a Garden City Jacksons store at knifepoint on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Garden City Police Department

Police are asking for the pubic's help in identifying two suspects who robbed a Garden City Jacksons store at knifepoint on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Garden City Police Department

© 2018 KTVB