Former state rep charged with rape has not been arrested

Aaron von Ehlinger was charged with rape following several months of investigation by the Boise Police Department.

A former Idaho state lawmaker has not yet turned himself in to face a rape charge despite a warrant being issued nearly two weeks ago.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Aaron von Ehlinger was charged with rape following several months of investigation by the Boise Police Department.

The Ada County Prosecutor's office has declined to comment on whether it is actively looking for von Ehlinger.

The former Republican representative from Lewiston has not responded to requests for comment.

The investigation began after a 19-year-old intern reported that he brought her to his apartment on false pretenses and raped her. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing.

