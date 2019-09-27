BOISE, Idaho — Four residents of a Boise home have been arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on drug-related charges.

This after members of the Boise Police Department’s Neighborhood Contact Unit and Ada County Sheriff’s Office Action Team found a large amount of narcotic and drug paraphernalia in a residence on the 5200 block of W. Morris Hill Road on Thursday morning.

The officers were assisting Probation and Parole officers.

According to police, Jacquelyn Hancock, 21, was taken into custody without incident. During her arrest, officers located suspected meth, a digital scale, and individual baggies believed to belong to Hancock.

She is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a probation violation. Both are felonies.



A man who was with Hancock, Isaac Shaw, 18, had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

A search of the home revealed drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana. A plastic container which held 15.6 grams of suspected heroin, a trafficking amount, was found in a safe believed to belong to Shaw.

Shaw is charged with felony drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Two others at the residence were arrested. They are Annaleah K. Garcia, 29, and Peter J. Lopez, 33. Garcia is charged with a felony probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lopez is charged with a felony parole violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.