Meridian man jailed after leading deputies on chase

KUNA, Idaho — A wanted man led Ada County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase Monday morning before being captured and taken to jail.

Clint J. Weeks, 46, is charged with felony fleeing from a police officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash.

According to the sheriff's office, a Kuna Police officer spotted the suspect near a garbage bin behind a store in the 900 block of North Meridian Road. The officer thought the man was about to do some illegal dumping, but then recognized him as Weeks, who was wanted on a drug possession warrant in Ada County and several additional Canyon County warrants.

As the officer got closer, officials say, Weeks sped away in his Chevy Silverado pickup. The suspect drove across the parking lot of the Ridley's store, hitting a parked car, and kept driving.

Police followed, but then called off the chase due to safety concerns and Weeks' erratic driving. Kuna officers and ACSO deputies continued searching for Weeks, ultimately finding him parked st a construction area near South Kay Avenue and East Odyssey Street in south Kuna.

Weeks took off running, the sheriff's office says, but an officer chased after and caught up with him. Deputies say the suspect fought with the officer until a K-9 police dog got close to him, at which point he gave up and was taken into custody.

Weeks was booked into the Ada County Jail, and is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

