BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was arrested Monday after deputies say he recorded a video of himself having sex with a woman, without telling her about it.

Raymond Lee Hammons, 50, faces a felony charge of video voyeurism in connection to the case.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the investigation started in June after the victim found the video in the cloud storage of a photo account she shared with Hammons. The woman contacted deputies, telling them she had not consented to Hammons taking video of their sexual encounter.

Detectives found evidence that the suspect had shot the video secretly without the woman realizing it.

A warrant was issued for Hammons' arrest earlier this week, and he was taken into custody Monday. He was booked into the Ada County Jail, where he remains on a $25,000 bond.

In addition to the video voyeurism charge, Hammons is also charged with violating his felony probation in a different case. He is due in court Sept. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

