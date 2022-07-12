Moscow to hold ceremony for fallen U of I students at Winter Wonderland Tree

The ceremony will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The City of Moscow announced via Facebook that a ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 8 to honor the memory of the four University of Idaho students killed on Nov. 13.

According to the city, residents can visit Moscow Contemporary between 3 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 to write kind thoughts or messages on bows for Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Residents can also pick up a yellow rose and place them at the Winter Wonderland Tree in Friendship Square to show support for the families of the victims.

Those interested can find more information here.

At this time, the Moscow Police Department is asking for assistance in looking for the owner of a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in connection with the murder investigation.

In a Facebook post sent out by MPD, detectives said they are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate.

Information can be submitted through the following tip lines:

Police said they will continue to release information that does not hinder the ongoing investigation into the murders. At this time, there is still no suspect.

Please join us for an evening of love, community, and light and help us honor Kaylee, Madison, Xana, and Ethan at Light... Posted by City of Moscow on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

