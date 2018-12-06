BOISE -- A 21-year-old man is in custody after police say he used a cell phone to take video of another man in a shower stall.

Kalan Gussie was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a nearly hour-long standoff with officers.

According to Boise Police, officers began investigating the incident March 14 after receiving a report of inappropriate conduct at a "recreational facility" in West Boise.

Witnesses told officers that Gussie had filmed a man inside a shower stall on the property. Gussie was interviewed at the scene, and denied the claims, according to police.

Evidence in the case was forwarded along to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, which ultimately issued a warrant for the suspect's arrest.

Officers served the warrant at a home on Shoshone Street before 5 a.m., but Gussie refused to surrender and come out, police say. Police were eventually able to get him out of the house, and arrested him.

Gussie was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of video voyeurism and a misdemeanor charge of resisting and obstructing. He is due to appear in court Wednesday.

