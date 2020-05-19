ISP: Driver threatened to blow up car during DUI stop

Troopers called in the Nampa Police bomb squad and shut down the eastbound side of I-84, but ultimately found no sign of explosives.

NAMPA, Idaho — An Arizona man is in jail after police say he threatened officers during a drunk-driving investigation on Interstate 84 early Saturday morning.

Michael Rosequist, 27, faces a felony charge of use of weapons of mass destruction, as well as charges for DUI, drug possession, resisting and obstructing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the incident began at 1:24 a.m. Saturday when an Idaho State Police trooper spotted a gray Chevrolet Equinox driving over the speed limit near Exit 33 on eastbound I-84.

The trooper pulled the car over and identified Rosequist as the driver.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the trooper noticed a "strong odor" of alcohol coming from the vehicle and observed that the driver's eyes were glassy and that he had urinated on himself. A pistol was also visible on the floor of the Chevrolet's passenger side.

The trooper told both Roseqist and his passenger, who was not identified in court documents, not to touch the gun and to get out of the car.

"Rosequist then asked me several times to take the gun, stating he did not trust cops," the trooper wrote, adding that the suspect "seemed to be agitated" during the stop.

The trooper retrieved the pistol and secured it in his own patrol car.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Rosequist told the trooper that he had had several drinks earlier that night, and that there was a small amount of marijuana in the car.

"M. Rosequist already forgot I had taken the gun, telling me it was in the car," the trooper wrote. "I asked M. Rosequist for the keys, which he gave me."

After another trooper arrived at the traffic stop, the suspect "continued to be agitated, yelling about the lights on my patrol vehicle being too bright," then threatened to jump in front of oncoming traffic, according to the affidavit. Both Rosequist and his passenger were put in handcuffs, at which point police say Rosequist told them to shoot him, then claimed he had a bomb in his vehicle.

"Rosequist stated he knew how to make napalm, and said if we open his vehicle there is going to be a napalm bomb that blows up," the trooper wrote, adding that the suspect also claimed to know how to make pipe bombs.

ISP called in the Nampa Police bomb squad and shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84. The bomb squad responded and checked the Chevrolet, finding no sign of any explosives.

Troopers did find marijuana, dispensary receipts, and empty THC product packages inside the vehicle.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Rosquist refused to take either a breathalyzer test or a blood draw test to determine his blood-alcohol level. ISP was able to secure a warrant to draw his blood for testing.

Rosequist was arrested and transported to the Canyon County Jail, where he remains held on a $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for May 26.

Watch more crime news: