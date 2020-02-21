Boise police searching for purse thief following multiple thefts

Officers are hoping to identify and arrest Boise purse thief after three different thefts

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department is investigating a potential serial purse thief after three separate thefts occurred over the course of a month.

The three thefts occurred in Mid-January and early February at two different stores located on the Boise Bench. Police believe the same suspect is responsible for each theft.

The suspect approached unknowing victim's shopping carts and grabbed their purses while they were looking away. After reviewing security footage from the two Boise Bench retailers, police are searching for the man seen in security footage from the two locations.

Police describe the suspect as a 5'7" to 6' tall, light skinned man with brown hair and a clean shaven face, at least during the time of the thefts.

According to officers, the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a silver Lexus IS-250 or similar model, as pictured above. Officers believe the suspect got into the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts to contact Crime stoppers at 343-COPS (2677) or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app. Information can also be given at www.343COPS.com.

