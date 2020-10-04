Boise police ask for help identifying aggravated battery suspect

The incident happened on March 14th near the intersection of 6th and Main streets.

BOISE, Idaho — Detectives with the Boise Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify man suspected in an aggravated battery incident last month in downtown Boise.

Police say the incident occurred on March 14th on a sidewalk near the intersection of 6th and Main streets.

They say the man got into an altercation with the victim and punched him several times in the face, causing significant injuries.

The suspect also punched another person in the face.

Both victims sought medical attention and later reported the incident to police.

The suspect is described as a white adult male who appears to have a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about the battery incident or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device.

