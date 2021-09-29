Boise Police arrest teen suspected of bringing stolen gun to high school

Security at Frank Church High School alerted school resource officers Wednesday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — An 18-year-old student suspected of bringing a stolen gun to Frank Church High School in Boise is in jail on a felony grand theft charge.

The Boise Police Department said school resource officers were alerted at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday when school security personnel found a gun in a student's backpack.

Officers secured the gun and took the student into custody.

After further investigation, officers found that the gun was loaded and had been reported stolen.

Boise Police said based on a preliminary investigation, there is no evidence of an associated threat to the school or any person at the school.

Darrius Smith was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property.

Smith may also be charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, a misdemeanor, after the prosecutor reviews the police report.

