BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing charges after police say he attacked a woman who later turned up at a local hospital for help.

Jerald Baker, 27, is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, attempted strangulation, and domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury.

Boise Police officers responded Monday morning to a report of domestic battery called in from a local hospital.

Police spoke with the victim, who had cuts on her hands and other injuries from a physical fight.

Investigators say they developed evidence that Baker, who knew the victim, was responsible.

Upon investigation, Boise police officers say they found evidence that Baker had used "a sharp object" to cut the woman, then fled the scene.

Officers later found Baker on Bent Bow Court and took him into custody. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on the felony charges.

Detectives with the BPD Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate the report.

Staff from the Boise Police Victim Witness Unit are providing ongoing support services to the victim.

Baker is currently held on a $275,000 bond. He has been barred from having any contact with the victim, and is due back in court Aug. 27.