MURPHY, Idaho — A Boise man is facing felony drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Owyhee County last Friday.

Deputies stopped Joshua S. Weisel, 20, who was driving on Highway 95 just miles from the Idaho-Oregon border on Feb. 22 at 5:29 p.m.

Inside his vehicle, deputies found approximately 14 pounds of marijuana, over 300 vials of THC/CBD oil and jar of THC wax.

Weisel also faces three misdemeanor drug-related charges. He has since been released on bond.

He is due back in court on March 11 for a preliminary hearing.