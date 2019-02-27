BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man faces several felony charges, including rape, connected to a report of domestic violence last April.

Rod Lee Fulton, 47, was booked into the Ada County Jail Tuesday night on charges of rape, attempted strangulation, aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon enhancement.

Boise police say a warrant was issued for Fulton's arrest after an investigation into an domestic violence incident that occurred on on April 2, 2018 in the area of Overland and Curtis roads.

Fulton was initially arrested for attempted strangulation, but after the investigation, the additional charges were added.

To protect the identity of the alleged victim, police declined to release any more information about the crime.

The victim did not receive life threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about Fulton or the investigation is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.