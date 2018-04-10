BOISE -- Police are investigating a reported shooting on the Boise Bench Thursday morning.

The shooting was called in shortly before 6 a.m. in the 900 block of South Phillippi Street.

At least one person has been taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to dispatch.

About ten police cars are on scene, and officers are searching the area with flashlights.

Information on injuries was not immediately available. Phillippi Street is currently blocked off with police tape.

KTVB has a crew at the scene working to gather more information, check back for updates.

#Breaking - Boise Police are on scene after a report of shots fired off S. Phillippi Street. No word yet on the specifics of the situation here pic.twitter.com/GxTx1fgoNv — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) October 4, 2018

