Boise County commissioner acquitted in stalking case

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A Boise County commissioner was acquitted of two misdemeanor second-degree stalking charges last month.

Alan Ward, who also serves on the Garden Valley School Board, was arrested back in July of 2019. Idaho State Police and the Idaho Attorney General's Office investigated the case.

Ward denied the charges against him. A trial in the case was originally set for April, but was pushed back to June over concerns about the coronavirus.