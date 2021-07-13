ACSO honors wounded Eagle deputy on one-year anniversary of shooting

"July 13, 2020, was one of the worst days in the 150+ year history of the Ada County Sheriff's Office."

EAGLE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office took a moment to honor one of their own Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of the shooting that nearly took his life.

Eagle Police Officer Brandon Austin had initiated a pursuit of a suspect on a motorcycle when the shooting happened last year.

"We just want to say how thankful we all are for Brandon, who put himself in harm's way to protect others," the sheriff's office posted.

Twenty-one-year-old Matthew Kelly, who had stolen the motorcycle during a string of burglaries in the weeks prior, drove onto the River Birch Golf Course before his engine blew. Kelly abandoned the motorcycle and ran, then turned back and shot Austin through the windshield of his patrol car.

One bullet shattered the officer's arm; another lodged in his chest.

Austin was rushed to the hospital, and survived the shooting, although the sheriff's office says he still deals with the aftermath of his injuries.

Kelly was later captured after hiding for hours in a nearby cornfield. He was sentenced in February to 54 years in prison, with at least 35 years before he will become eligible for parole.

"July 13, 2020, was one of the worst days in the 150+ year history of the Ada County Sheriff's Office," ACSO wrote. "Today, a year later, we say thank you, Brandon, for helping keep Ada County a safe place to live, work, and play."

