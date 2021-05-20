ACSO: 1 injured after report of shots fired in Kuna

Deputies were told that a maroon BMW fled the scene, which was later seen speeding on Interstate 84. The BMW eventually evaded police.

KUNA, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is now searching for more possible victims and are working to identify the suspects involved in a reported shooting in Kuna.

According to officials, gunshots were first reported at a home on the 1500 block of Harem Way in Kuna at 2:36 p.m. At the scene, police found shell casings and blood on the ground.

Inside the home, the ACSO said one assault victim was found but no one was shot.

The sheriff's office is now looking for other possible victims and is determining the suspect's identities and location. Officials added that they don't believe the suspects are in the area anymore.

