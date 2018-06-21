BOISE - Police said two people were arrested after an unrestrained toddler in a car seat fell out of a moving car - and the driver didn't stop.

Boise police said they responded at around 7:53 p.m. June 15 to West State Street and North Collister Street after a child fell out of a moving car. The vehicle was going south on Collister, then the car's back seat door flew open as the driver took a right turn onto State.

That's when a 2-year-old and his car seat fell out of the car and slid across the road - and the driver continued down State Street.

A witness removed the boy - who wasn't buckled into the seat - from the road. Police said the child suffered significant abrasions to his left cheek and left knee and was transported to a hospital.

The car came back to the scene minutes later, and the driver - 57-year-old Cesar Cabana Ripoyla of Boise - dropped off the boy's mother - 25-year-old Ashley Pantoja of Boise - and drove away.

Officers later learned that there were two other children in the car's back seat who weren't properly restrained.

Pantoja was arrested on a warrant, and three felony injury to a child charges were filed against her on Wednesday. She also faces a misdemeanor count of driving without privileges. She is being held without bail at the Ada County Jail.

Ripoyla is also being held without bail on three felony injury to a child charges and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

Police talked to multiple witnesses at the scene, but they're still looking for the man who rescued the child. All officers were told was that he was wearing a green shirt.

Officers ask that man and any other witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790, or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app.

