BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating a fight that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital on Friday night.

Police say they responded to a call of an injured person at Table Rock at 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Investigators found evidence that a group of people were at Table Rock when a fight broke out and an 18-year-old fell off a cliff, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing and police are asking that anyone with any information about the incident contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.

