BOISE - One person was taken to the hospital and another was arrested after a shooting on the Boise Greenbelt Tuesday evening.

Boise Police said in a Twitter post that the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on the Greenbelt between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Whitewater Park Boulevard.

Officers located the male victim, who was transported to the hospital. At this point, there is no word on his condition.

The male suspect was also found in the area, and was taken into custody. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other and that the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, adding that there is "no ongoing threat to the public."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

