United Way of Treasure Valley “Days of Caring” provides volunteer opportunities to help Treasure Valley organizations

The event offers a multitude of online opportunities, Do It Yourself (DIY) projects or in-person volunteering for families, work teams, civic and faith groups

BOISE, Idaho — United Way of Treasure Valley is holding a valley-wide event, Days of Caring, focused on connecting people who care with meaningful opportunities to help others. The three-day window for Days of Caring is August 6-8. All Treasure Valley residents are invited to lend a hand doing a wide variety of service projects ranging from online opportunities, Do It Yourself (DIY) projects, or in-person volunteering. Some projects will be quick and others might take several hours. There will be hundreds of projects to choose from including a variety of activities such as online chats with homebound seniors, organizing food pantries, painting school blacktop games, beautification, landscaping and clean-up projects, advocacy opportunities, STEM and literacy kit assembly and so much more!

How to volunteer

Round up a group of two or more friends, family, or workmates and assign a group leader.

Have your group leader register your volunteer team before July 16. While registering, your leader will answer questions that will help United Way identify the best type, time, and date for your group’s volunteer project.

The United Way of Treasure valley team will work with your team leader to match your group with an impactful volunteer project that’s perfect for your team’s interests, abilities, and schedule.

Need volunteers to help with a project?

If you’re a community organization looking for some helping hands, sign up here by July 10 to host a project.