Snake River Stampede returns for another action-packed week of rodeo events

KTVB is proud to sponsor Stampede for the Cure and Alcohol-Free Saturday Matinee

BOISE, Idaho — The Snake River Stampede started in the early 1900’s as a small, local bucking horse competition. Over the years, Snake River Stampede has evolved into one of the top ten professional rodeos in the US and the largest, wildest, fastest major professional sports event in Idaho.

Rodeo events include the following:

Snake River Stampede’s Stampede for the Cure Helps Local Women Get Mammograms. Stampede for the Cure has been helping Treasure Valley women since 2006 and has raised over $700,000 for this important, life-saving effort.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in women.

Each year it is estimated that over 266,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,000 will die.

Idaho ranks 50th in the nation for screening

The Snake River Stampede and KTVB invites you to wear pink to the “Stampede for the Cure” on Wednesday, July 19. Check out the Stampede for the Cure Facebook page or website for more information.

Alcohol-Free Family Matinee to be held at Snake River Stampede

Save the date! The Snake River Stampede’s Alcohol-Free Family Matinee is Saturday, July 22. Doors open at 10:30 AM. Pre-rodeo events kick off at 11:15 am with the rodeo staring at noon.

Watch the Snake River Stampede action outdoors in the amphitheater

The wildest, fastest show on earth will be streamed live on Snake River Stampede’s outdoor big screen. Along with the rodeo other entertainment will include goat roping and more. Live music from the west’s best country acts will fill the amphitheater along with an opportunity to ride a mechanical bull.

Admission is free with your rodeo ticket, or you can purchase an amphitheater only ticket for $10.