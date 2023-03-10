Help a Neighbor in Need during Rake Up Boise

The 38th Rake Up Boise will take place Saturday, November 11

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE - NeighborWorks Boise will hold their 38th Rake Up Boise on Saturday, November 11. Volunteers will rake the leaves of senior citizens, veterans, and disabled persons who could not do it themselves.

Volunteer Teams:

Want to grab a rake, join your friends, and help someone in need? Then sign up for NeighborWorks 38th Rake Up Boise. The registration deadline for volunteers is October 16. Form a team and sign up today for Rake Up Boise. For volunteer information, click here.

Buy A Bundle:

You can help a neighbor in need, spruce up our community, and have a chance to win some valuable prizes. Simply buy a bundle of leaf bags for NeighborWorks Boise’s Rake Up Boise. Each bundle you buy helps clear the leaves for someone who need help and gets you one raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes that include. To buy a bundle, click here.

For more information on Rake Up Boise and other services NeighborWorks offers, click here or call 208 343-4065.