Help support Learning Lab's Family & Adult Education Programs by attending Lunch for Literacy

The hybrid event will be both in-person and virtual

BOISE, Idaho — Lunch for Literacy will be hybrid this year – in person and virtual! This favorite community event will take place Friday, February 11.

During the event Learning Lab will honor students, volunteers and the community which has supported Learning Lab for more than 30 years

Join the online auction where you can bid on books, book-themed baskets engaging experiences and virtual visits with authors.

This year’s guest author is Laurie Frankel who will discuss her love of reading, writing, and making soup!

HOW DOES THE HYBRID FUNDRAISER WORK?

Guests can choose to participate in Lunch for Literacy in two ways: attend in person or participate virtually.

Attend In-Person: To attend in person, you will need to register and purchase a ticket. You must also provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the event. Click here for complete COVID protocols.

Participate Virtually: To join the LIVE event virtually, please click the event link on Friday, February 11 at 11:00 AM. Watching the virtual event is FREE but in order to donate or bid on auction items you will also need to register.

The virtual event will feature the favorites of the in-person event including students sharing their inspiring stories and the book-themed auction where guests can bid on book baskets and virtual visits with well-known authors.

ONLINE AUCTION: An online auction of author-signed books, book themed baskets and virtual visits with authors can be found here.

Learning Lab 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Your Support is Important

Your support and generosity will help those who want to improve their reading, writing, math and earn their GED’s and those who want to improve their English language skills.

Learning Lab's mission is to transform the lives of adults and children through personalized education.