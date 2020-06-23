2020 Great Dolphin Dunk will raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County

You can help the club by adopting a pod of dolphins (12) for $36...or individual dolphins for $3 each

BOISE, Idaho — The Great Dolphin Dunk will take place at Roaring Springs on Sunday, August 9 at noon. This year’s fundraising goal is $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The Boys & Girls Clubs provide essential support to over 4,000 kids, including academic support, healthy meals, and a safe place to go after school and in the summer.

Money raised this year at The Great Dolphin Dunk will aid in Boys & Girls Clubs' COVID-19 relief efforts, including providing free meals to all children in Ada & Canyon Counties while they are out of school, and providing emergency childcare to healthcare professionals, first responders, and essential workers.

To help the Boys & Girls Clubs reach their goal, you can adopt a pod of dolphins (12) for $36. Individual dolphins are available for just $3. If your dolphin crosses the finish line first during the Great Dolphin Dunk, you can win four Roaring Springs 2020/21 season passes. Second-place prize is $500 from Bent Nail Inspections and third place wins free pizza for one year from Idaho Pizza Company. Dolphins can be adopted starting July 1 at Roaring Springs, online at AdaClubs.org or from a Boys & Girls Club member.