Boise companies deliver hope by giving socks to homeless neighbors

BOISE, Idaho — McU Sports and Mix106 teamed up with Boise Rescue Mission Ministries (BRMM) to host their annual #buy1get1give1 sock drive. They delivered over 2000 pairs of socks Thursday morning to BRMM to help local men, women, and children experiencing homelessness.

The sock drive took place for 25 days from Nov. 26 to Dec. 20. During that time, shoppers could buy a pair of socks, receive a free pair, and then McU Sports donated the third pair of socks to BRMM.

