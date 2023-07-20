Adopt a Dolphin to raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County

Money raised at the event provides essential support to the local youth of families in need

BOISE, Idaho — The Great Dolphin Dunk will take place at Roaring Springs on Sunday, August 13 at noon. This year’s fundraising goal is to raise $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The Boys & Girls Clubs provide essential support to over 4,600 kids, including academic support, healthy meals, and a safe place to go after school and in the summer.

To help the Boys & Girls Club reach their goal, you can adopt a dolphin for just $5. If your dolphin crosses the finish line first during the Great Dolphin Dunk, you can win four Roaring Springs season passes for 2023/2024. Second place prize is $500 from Bent Nail Inspections, third place wins $500 donated by P1FCU, and fourth place wins free pizza for one year and from Idaho Pizza Company.

Dolphins can be purchased at Roaring Springs, online at AdaClubs.org or from a Boys & Girls Club member.

The Boys and Girls Club provides a place for kids to feel safe and connected, and a place to belong. The Boys and Girls Clubs also provides a place where kids can go after school and during the summer to grow beyond the classroom. The club focuses on health and fitness, academic success, and good character and leadership to help prepare the children they serve to graduate from high school, go on to college, and thrive as adults.