37th Annual Rake Up Boise will help neighbors in need

Form a team to rake yards and serve your community

BOISE, Idaho — NeighborWorks Boise will hold their 37th Rake Up Boise on Saturday, November 12. Volunteers will rake the leaves of senior citizens, veterans, and disabled persons who can not do it themselves.

Volunteer Teams:

Want to grab a rake, join your friends, and help someone in need? Then sign up for NeighborWorks 37th Rake Up Boise. The registration deadline for volunteers is October 14. Form a team and sign up today for Rake Up Boise. For volunteer information, click here.

Buy A Bundle:

You can help a neighbor in need, spruce up our community, and have a chance to win some valuable prizes. Simply buy a bundle of leaf bags for NeighborWorks Boise’s Rake Up Boise. Each bundle you buy helps clear the leaves for someone who need help and gets you one raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes that include:

Gas barbecue from Intermountain Gas

Dutch Bros basket

Idaho Steelheads tickets

BSU football tickets

Chandlers gift card

Gourmet wine basket

To buy a bundle of leaf bags, click here: