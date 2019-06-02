SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Idaho’s Sun Valley Resort and Utah’s Snowbasin Resort announced that they will be offering the Epic Pass starting in the 2019-20 winter season.

This new season pass alliance offers broad appeal for many pass holders. The Epic season passes go on sale in early March.



"Sun Valley is excited to participate in the Epic Pass starting next season," stated Tim Silva, Sun Valley's Vice President and General Manager. "Sun Valley is one of the premier ski destinations in the country, and we welcome Epic Pass holders to our resort. This will offer a significant benefit to Epic Pass holders, Sun Valley and Snowbasin season pass holders, and our resort communities."



Sun Valley has undergone numerous changes in recent to years to improve the guest experience.

The Sun Valley Lodge and Spa had a complete renovation in 2015, and more recently, the historic Sun Valley Inn was remodeled, and the Warm Springs Day Lodge was rebuilt after being damaged by fire.



In the 2019-20 ski season, Epic Pass holders will have direct-to-lift access to Sun Valley and Snowbasin. Following are the benefits available to guests commencing with the 2019-20 season:



Sun Valley Challenger Passes, College Pass & Snowbasin Premier Season Pass holders: Guests with these unrestricted passes will receive 50 percent off the one-day window lift ticket price at all Vail Resorts-owned and operated destinations.



Epic Pass: Epic Pass holders will receive seven days of skiing or snowboarding with no blackout dates at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin and 50 percent off one-day window lift ticket prices after their respective days have been redeemed.



Epic Local Pass: Epic Local Pass holders will receive two days of skiing or snowboarding with limited restrictions at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin and 50 percent off one-day window lift ticket prices after their respective days have been redeemed.



Epic 7-Day Pass: Epic 7-Day Pass holders will receive up to seven days of skiing or snowboarding at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin, with no blackout dates, as part of their seven total days on the pass, beginning with the 2019-20 winter season. After the seven days, regardless of the resort at which they were redeemed, pass holders will receive 50 percent off the one-day window lift ticket price at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin.



Epic 4-Day: Epic 4-Day Pass holders will receive up to four days of skiing or snowboarding at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin, with no blackout dates, as part of their four total days on the pass, beginning with the 2019-20 winter season. After the four days, regardless of the resort at which they were redeemed, pass holders will receive 50 percent off the one-day window lift ticket price at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin.