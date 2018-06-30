MERIDIAN - If you're a pizza lover and want to change things up a bit, you're going to want to head over to Coned! in Meridian. You may have already seen them on streets at food truck rallies or at community events.

Here's how it works! Dough is rolled each and every day at the shop to make sure you have fresh crust and that there won't be any breaks in the dough once it gets pressed. After it's rolled, the dough goes into a custom-made cone press which gives the dough its cone shape. This part of the process doesn't take too long because the press only cooks it about halfway through so the oven can do the rest of the work after it's filled with toppings. Once the dough is pressed, they're placed on a cooling rack then they're ready to be filled!

One cone equates to about two slices of pizza so they are pretty dense and filling.

Coned! is located at 2976 East Overland Road in Meridian.

