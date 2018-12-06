JEROME - Idaho Milk Products announced a $26 million expansion to its facility in Jerome.

The Times-News reports Idaho Milk Products Vice President of Operations Ben Quellhorst says the expansion, which is expected to be completed by August 2019, will help the company grow its processing capacity by one-third.

The company converts raw milk into milk protein concentrate, milk permeate powder and cream.

The expansion will mean the company could accommodate an additional 1 million pounds per day of locally sourced milk, which officials say could help impact the regional oversupply of milk.

As part of the expansion, Idaho Milk Products will hire 25 new employees in areas such as research and development, quality assurance and warehousing. It will add a pasteurization and filtration system and a new packaging line.

