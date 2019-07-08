BOISE, Idaho — People who have lived or worked in Ada County are leaving $30 million in unclaimed funds on the table.

County officials are urging everyone to check whether they are owed money. You can search your name or business here at Yourmoney.Idaho.gov.

The $30 million in Ada County comes from dormant savings accounts, uncashed checks, life insurance payments, death benefits, utility deposits, escrow refunds and other sources.

Idaho Unclaimed Property is sent money from corporations, business associations, utility companies, insurance companies and medical offices after those entities have had no contact with the customer for a period of time, typically five years.

Statewide, $150 million remains unclaimed. Idaho has paid out $3,223,915 since Jan. 1, 2019, and promises that claiming your money "is quick, easy and always free."

"The Ada County Board of Commissioners encourages anyone who believes they may have unclaimed money to check out www.YourMoney.Idaho.gov," Ada County Board of Commissioners Chair Kendra Kenyon said in a release. "While the amounts vary, any funds owed to you is money you can use for individual or family expenses. Who doesn't like to receive money they never knew was theirs, or had forgotten about? It happens to thousands of people each year."

The county says there are more than 300,000 individual listings, and money is owed to people in all six Ada County cities - Boise, Eagle, Garden City, Kuna, Meridian, and Star.