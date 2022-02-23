x
Life

Births bring more than two reasons to celebrate 'Twosday' at West Valley Medical Center

The babies born at the Caldwell hospital on Feb. 22, 2022, are also the second children in their respective families.
Credit: West Valley Medical Center
Babies Weston (left) and Bailey (right), born Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 (2/22/22) at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Maybe you've seen the hashtag "#Twosday." Even if you haven't, you might have seen or heard a story about the baby born at 2:22 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022 (2/22/22). It's certainly a rarity -- all those 2s don't line up on the clock and calendar very often -- and it's something to celebrate. West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell is no exception.

Two babies, both the second-born children in their families, were born on Tuesday at West Valley. The Family Maternity Center welcomed Weston and Bailey.

Another fun fact: Weston and his mom, Kristen, now share a birthday.

"So our team celebrated with a cake and a song," said Kaycee Emery, West Valley Medical Center public relations and marketing director.

Credit: West Valley Medical Center
Mom Kristen, Baby Weston and nurse Taryn celebrate Weston's and Kristen's birthday on Feb. 22, 2022, at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho.

In an announcement about the #Twosday births, Emery added the following message from the team at West Valley: "Happy 2.22.22 birthday to baby Weston and baby Bailey. It was our privilege to welcome you TWO and care for your families!"

Credit: West Valley Medical Center
Babies Weston (left) and Bailey (right), born Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 (2/22/22) at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho.

