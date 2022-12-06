Seattle Seahawks visit Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital

The players met with families, signed autographs and gave out Seahawks teddy bears.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks brought Christmas cheer from Seattle to Spokane Tuesday when two players visited patients at Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital.

Players Penny Hart and Dareke Young visited many parts of the hospital, including the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), the general pediatric unit and more.

"Being able to see those smiles today, like I said it does a lot for me that they might not even know," Seattle Seahawk Penny Hart said.

The pro football players had the opportunity to have lunch with Central Valley High School football player, Brandon Thomas, who said it was his dream to be a pro football player.

"Being with these guys is really cool to see because they're amazing people and I want to be just like them," Thomas said.

The players also met with families, signed autographs and gave out Seahawks teddy bears.

"The kids you know are they're going through a lot right now with it being holiday season and you know you never whose life you're inspiring," Seahawks player Dareke Young said.

This visit was possible thanks to the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Trust Bank, and the Anderson family of Spokane.

