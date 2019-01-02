BOISE, Idaho — We've had a pretty mild winter so far, but aren't you ready for some bright colorful flowers and warm temperatures?

If you can't afford to get away to Hawaii or on a tropical cruise, there is a place where you can go to enjoy a touch of spring without leaving town.

It's called a pop-up park, where you can sit on the green grass, eat a picnic lunch and enjoy the colorful flowers in 80-degree temperatures.

If this sounds appealing to you just head over to Edwards Greenhouse in Boise's North End.

Edwards' pop-up park is in the greenhouse, so it's warm and dry, no matter the weather conditions outside. It's a little touch of spring to brighten a winter day.

“My friend invited me and we decided to get together and have a little play date,” said Kylie Newton. “I really love the concept of the pop-up park because you feel like you get some of the outdoors, but in a warmer climate, a little protection from the weather.”

Kylie's daughters, 5-year-old Emma and 3-year-old Daisy, were having lots of fun playing on the grass amidst the colorful sweet-smelling flowers.

“I heard about it from a moms group that I go to and this is my sister-in-law, so we just decided to come check it out," said Ashley Mogg-Youn. “We brought a little picnic lunch and just going to hang out for a little while.”

Edwards employees even had a contest among themselves for the most decorative artwork using living plants.

There's even a chair covered in grass, making it a "lawn chair."

A "lawn chair" at Edwards Greenhouse.

Theresa Palmgren/KTVB

“We started just with a little corner and now it’s probably doubled in size,” explained Erin Monnie, with Edward Greenhouse.

This is the fifth year that Edwards has hosted their pop-up park, which began as a way to escape the cold, foggy inversions - something we haven't seen much of this winter.

“It’s still a nice way to escape the cold of winter and get excited for spring,” Monnie said. “As you can see, a lot of these people here, that they’re bringing their picnics and letting their kids run around and play.