BOISE, Idaho — Superfood Pesto



SERVINGS: Serves 2



PREP TIME: 10 mins



TOTAL TIME: 15 mins



SOURCE: Albertsons Wellness Services Dietitians



Boasting at least 4 nutrition powerhouse plant foods, this super easy pesto packs a health punch with spinach and basil, walnuts and extra virgin olive oil. Omega-3s come from walnuts and spinach. Each of the pesto ingredients contributes antioxidants or anti-inflammatory compounds, but most of them provide both!



Main Ingredients



* 1/2 cup roughly chopped walnuts



* Half of a 9-ounce box frozen chopped spinach (thawed)



* 2 cups fresh basil leaves (washed and dried)



* 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice



* 1 teaspoon minced garlic



* 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil



* 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese



* 1/4 teaspoon black pepper



* 1/4 teaspoon salt



Cooking Steps



1. Toast walnuts in a medium, non-stick frying pan over medium-low heat until lightly brown and fragrant. Add to food processor bowl.



2. Gently squeeze some of the excess liquid from the thawed frozen spinach (the spinach should measure about 1/2 cup). Add to food processor bowl.



3. Add fresh basil, lemon juice, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil to food processor bowl and pulse until nicely blended. Add more olive oil if needed for desired pesto texture.



4. Add Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper and briefly process. Add more pepper and minced garlic to taste and salt to taste if desired.



5. If not serving immediately, spoon pesto into a covered dish and drizzle some olive oil over the top (to help seal the pesto) and place plastic wrap directly on top with the air pressed out. Then add the lid to the container and refrigerate until needed.



Black Bean Brownies



* 1 can (15oz) low sodium Signature Select Black beans



* 1 cup water



* 1 box dark chocolate brownie mix



* 1 cup O Organic bittersweet or dark chocolate chunks (divided)



* ½ cup Open



Nature roughly



chopped walnuts



(optional)



1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9x13 pan.



2. Drain and thoroughly rinse black beans



3. Add black beans and water to food processor, blend on high until beans are finely chopped and evenly mixed with the water.



4. Pour bean mixture in large bowl, add dry brownie mix and stir until well combined. Fold in ½c of chocolate chunks and walnuts.



5. Pour into greased pan and sprinkle with remaining chocolate chunks.



6. Bake ~20-25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.