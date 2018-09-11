Pumpkin Pie Dip

SERVINGS: Serves 12

TOTAL TIME: 10 mins

Experience everything you love about pumpkin pie compiled into one dip! This 10-minute Pumpkin Pie dip is a fun and easy recipe the entire family can enjoy!

Main Ingredients

8 ounces Lucerne™ Pumpkin Cream Cheese (at room temperature)

1/2 cup Lucerne™ Pumpkin Whipped Cream

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons honey (optional)

Cooking Steps

1. In a microwave safe bowl, heat cream cheese until easily spreadable but not melted. Add remaining ingredients and whisk until smooth. Serve cold or at room temperature with apple or pear slices, graham crackers, or gingersnaps.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

Game Day Cajun Dip

This addictive Dip is super quick to make with a lightness that comes from using yogurt instead of sour cream. A health bonus, it uses homemade ranch powder using simple herbs & spices!

Ingredients:

5.3oz plain Greek yogurt

2 tsp O Organics© Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp homemade ranch powder (2 tsp buttermilk powder, 2 tsp cornstarch, ¾ tsp garlic powder, ¾ tsp onion powder, 1 ½ tsp parsley flakes)

2 tbsp whole milk, soy creamer or similar

1 ½ tsp O Organics© Cajun Seasoning

¼ tsp O Organics© Garlic Powder

Directions:

1. Mix the ingredients together in a serving dish. Add more seasoning to taste if desired.

2. Cover bowl and refrigerate.

3. Serve with sliced vegetables and/or pita chips.

© 2018 KTVB