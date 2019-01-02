1) Finger Foods. Think sliders, mini-tacos, meatballs, sliced meats/cheeses, sandwiches, snack boards, popcorn, nuts.

2) Balance the Bounty. Serve a variety of vegetables and fruits served on boards, skewers or in football cups.

3) Pump up the Pizza. If you're going to serve pizza, load it up with added veggies, leaner meats. Try thin crust.

4) Don't drink all your calories. Most calories are consumed in drinks that pack way too many calories. Serve non-caloric beverages like sparkling water infused with fresh fruit, lower-calorie sodas or alcoholic beverages and lots of water.

Recipe:

Avocado Mango Mash

3 avocados, pitted and cubed

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup sliced green onion

1/2 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp each sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 lime, juiced

1 mango, pitted and cubed

2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

Cayenne pepper

Combine avocados, garlic, onion, jalapeno pepper, cumin, salt and black pepper in a small bowl. Mix to desired consistency with a fork until well combined, leaving chunks of avocado whole.

Stir in lime juice, mango and cilantro. Sprinkle with cayenne pepper.

Serve with tortilla chips and lime wedges. Cover and refrigerate any leftovers.

https://insidekarenskitchen.com/avocado-mango-mash/