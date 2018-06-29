Mexican Corn on the Cob

5-6 ears of corn with the husk on

1 cup Crema

1 lime

1 cup grated Cotija Cheese

Cut the hair off the end of the corn and remove the bottom stem by snapping it off. Place corn in a pan of water and let it soak for up to an hour.

Pre heat your BBQ grill to a medium-high heat. remove corn from the water and place on the grill. Frequently roll the corn on the grill for 10 minutes. remove corn and leave inside the husk for at least 15 minutes.

Cut the lime in half and squeeze both halves in a baking dish, add the 1 cup of Crema and mix.

Shuck the corn and place in the baking dish, Roll the corn coating in the mix coating it. Sprinkle with Cotija cheese and serve.

