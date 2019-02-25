Jackfruit Carnitas
Ingredients:
3 Pounds Jackfruit "de-seeded"
2 tbsp. chili powder
½ tbsp. cumin
½ tbsp. salt
1 orange
1 tbsp. minced garlic
½ cup diced onion
1 small jalapeno-diced
1/4 cup olive oil
Method:
Drain and rinse Jackfruit. Dry completely. Heat oil in a large non-stick pan on medium heat. Add jalapeno and onion and cook until browned. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Crank up the heat to high and add Jackfruit. Using a spatula or fork press Jackfruit into a pan to shred. Cook for 4 minutes and turn Jackfruit over. Add seasoning and press Jackfruit again. Stir, add the juice of one orange and stir again.
Jicama-Radish Slaw
Ingredients:
1 cup shredded or grated Jicama
½ red onion sliced
1 cup shredded or grated carrot
½ cup finely diced red radish
3 tbsp. chopped cilantro
1 tbsp. honey
Pinch of salt
Pinch of pepper
2 tbsp. white vinegar
Juice of 1 lime
Method:
Mix all ingredients in mixing bowl and refrigerate.
Additional taco toppings: Cotija cheese, avocado, greek yogurt as a sour cream substitute, favorite hot sauce.
