Jackfruit Carnitas

Ingredients:

3 Pounds Jackfruit "de-seeded"

2 tbsp. chili powder

½ tbsp. cumin

½ tbsp. salt

1 orange

1 tbsp. minced garlic

½ cup diced onion

1 small jalapeno-diced

1/4 cup olive oil

Method:

Drain and rinse Jackfruit. Dry completely. Heat oil in a large non-stick pan on medium heat. Add jalapeno and onion and cook until browned. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Crank up the heat to high and add Jackfruit. Using a spatula or fork press Jackfruit into a pan to shred. Cook for 4 minutes and turn Jackfruit over. Add seasoning and press Jackfruit again. Stir, add the juice of one orange and stir again.

Jicama-Radish Slaw

Ingredients:

1 cup shredded or grated Jicama

½ red onion sliced

1 cup shredded or grated carrot

½ cup finely diced red radish

3 tbsp. chopped cilantro

1 tbsp. honey

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

2 tbsp. white vinegar

Juice of 1 lime

Method:

Mix all ingredients in mixing bowl and refrigerate.

Additional taco toppings: Cotija cheese, avocado, greek yogurt as a sour cream substitute, favorite hot sauce.

Watch more 'Recipes'

See them all in our YouTube playlist here: