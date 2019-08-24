BOISE, Idaho — Chicken Manicotti with Marinara and Cheese Sauce

Serves 2

Manicotti Filling

2 each cooked chicken breast, chopped up into small dice

¼ cup of cooked chopped spinach, chopped finely

¼ cup of marinara sauce

1 tablespoon of chopped fresh herbs

¼ cup of mozzarella cheese

Salt and Pepper

Mix the ingredients together in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper, place into the cooked manicotti shell. Place into a Pyrex glass ovenproof dish, spoon over some of the cheese sauce and bake in a preheated oven at 375F.

Cook in the oven for 15 minutes, remove from heat and spoon over a little more cheese sauce. Next, top with marinara sauce, sprinkle with parmesan cheese and fresh chopped herbs.

Cheese Sauce

1 small onion peeled and diced

2 cloves of peeled and chopped garlic

½ cup of white wine

2 cups of cream

½ cup of grated parmesan cheese

½ cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Salt and Pepper

In a sauté pan, cook the onion and garlic, once soft add in white wine, reduce by half then add in cream and cheese.

Reduce again, keep stirring until cheese has been melted, season with salt and pepper, strain the sauce using a fine sieve, and serve with manicotti.

Marinara Sauce

1 small onion peeled and diced

2 cloves of peeled and chopped garlic

½ cup of red wine

2 cups of crushed whole tomato

2 teaspoons of dried oregano

Salt and Pepper

In a sauté pan, cook onion and garlic, once soft add in red wine, reduce by half then add tomato and oregano.

Reduce again, keep stirring until cheese has been melted, season with salt and pepper, strain the sauce using a fine sieve, and serve with manicotti.

To finish

Place chicken manicotti in a bowl, spoon over some of the cheese sauce, warm spinach and marinara sauce sprinkle with parmesan cheese, serve and enjoy.

