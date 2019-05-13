It's National Women's Health Week so it's time to share ways women can improve their health. One of the most touted foods to include in a healthy diet is beans.

Ingredients for the Black and White Bean Greek Salad

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium white beans, drained and rinsed

4 ounces reduced-fat feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup diced cucumber

1/3 cup chopped red onion

1/3 cup chopped fresh mint leaves

Ingredients for the Dressing:

1/4 cup olive oil

3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp agave nectar

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp oregano leaves

1/2 tsp celery seed

1/2 tsp each sea salt and fresh ground black pepper

Instructions:

Combine the beans, feta, cucumber, red onion and mint in a medium salad bowl.

Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Pour over salad and gently toss to combine.

Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour to let flavors combine.

For more information on Karen and her recipes, check out her blog here.

