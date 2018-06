INGREDIENTS

- Skirt steak

- Broccolini

- ½ lemon – squeezed for juice

- 1 tsp grated parmesan cheese

- 1/8 tsp lemon zest

- 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes

PREPARATION

Marinade steak in refrigerator for several hours or overnight (any desired marinade). Grill steak to desired doneness (approx. 4 minutes on each side).

Place broccoli florets on grill or in skillet, creating a slight char. Top with lemon juice, parmesan, lemon zest and pepper flakes.

Serve steak sliced into five equal strips along with broccoli.



