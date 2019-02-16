Boise Pie Company’s Sugar Cream Pie

(For Great American Pie Month)



Ingredients:

1 deep dish pie crust( store bought or homemade)

4 Tbsp corn starch

3/4 sugar

4 Tbsp butter melted

2 &1/4 cups heavy cream

1 Tbsp vanilla

For Topping:

4 Tbsp melted butter

1/2 cup sugar mixed with 1 Tsp cinnamon

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350

In a pan mix together sugar, heavy cream, 4Tbsp melted butter and corn starch

Cook over low heat until bubbly and thick remove from heat and add vanilla

Pour into pie crust and gently add 4 Tbsp melted butter then top with sugar/ cinnamon mixture

Bake at 350 for approx 25 min or until crust is done and top had hardened