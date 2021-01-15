Idaho drinks more wine per capita than any state, study finds

Idaho consumes more wine than any other state in the country- by nearly 0.75 gallons more per capita.

BOISE, Idaho — Whether a sweet rose, a bitter red or a sparkling white, a recent study found that Idahoans can't get enough wine.

According to an article from MSN, Idaho consumes more wine than any other state in the country- by nearly 0.75 gallons.

On average, Idaho consumes 1.21 gallons of ethanol per capita. The state of Georgia follows Idaho's consumption rate, drinking only 0.25 gallons of ethanol per capita.

Here are the consumption rates from highest to lowest:

Idaho (1.21 gallons of ethanol per capita) Georgia (0.25) South Carolina (0.25) Arkansas (0.23) Iowa (0.23) Kentucky (0.22) South Dakota (0.22) Nebraska (0.21) Oklahoma (0.20) Utah (0.20) Mississippi (0.18) Kansas (0.14) West Virginia (0.11)

In a 2018 study from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse, Idaho still ranked No. 1 in per capita wine consumption, but was followed by Washington, D.C., New Hampshire, New Mexico and Vermont.

