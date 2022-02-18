Moose explores University of Idaho campus Friday morning

College students and staff in Moscow received a unique alert from the University of Idaho Friday morning, warning that a moose was loose on the Palouse campus.

The University of Idaho (U of I) student newspaper, The Argonaut, posted on Twitter that the university issued a 'Vandal Alert' around 9 a.m. Friday, notifying students a moose was on campus.

U of I's alert also told Vandal students to give the animal at least 50 feet of space.

Idaho Associate Professor of Learning and Associate Dean of Assessment and Accreditation, Dr. Tonia A. Dousay, captured a photograph of the moose in Moscow and posted it to Twitter.

Dousay said the photograph was taken near the Albertson Building and Administration building on the University of Idaho campus.

Breaking: @uidaho has issued a Vandal Alert notifying students of a moose on campus. It says to give the animals at least 50 feet of space. — The Argonaut (@uiargonaut) February 18, 2022

The University of Idaho Twitter account commented on Dousay's photo saying "Hello old friend. #moscowmoose."

